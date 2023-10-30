The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -2.5 234.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota's games last season went over this contest's total of 234.5 points 33 times.
  • Minnesota's contests last season had an average of 231.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota put together a 38-43-0 ATS record last year.
  • Minnesota finished 20-17 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 54.1% of those games).
  • When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, the Timberwolves had an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of their games).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Timberwolves' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (21-20-0) than they did at home (17-23-0) last season.
  • The Timberwolves hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (39%) than away games (51.2%) last season.
  • Last season the Timberwolves recorded only 2.3 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Hawks conceded (118.1).
  • Minnesota went 18-9 versus the spread and 20-7 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Hawks
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
18-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 27-21
20-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 32-16
115.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
28-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-10
33-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-8

