The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) ahead of their game against the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from State Farm Arena.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Questionable Calf

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSN

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 234.5

