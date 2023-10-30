The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) battle the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) on October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves shot 49% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.6% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Minnesota had a 27-12 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.6% from the field.

The Timberwolves were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished 10th.

Last year, the Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allowed.

When Minnesota scored more than 118.1 points last season, it went 20-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 115.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.3 points per contest.

Minnesota allowed 115 points per game last season at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (116.6).

In terms of total threes made, the Timberwolves fared better in home games last year, draining 12.3 per game, compared to 12 in road games. Meanwhile, they produced a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.6% clip in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries