Josh Metellus 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 63 5.0 1.0 1 3

Metellus Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 3 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 5 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 7 49ers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @Packers 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

Josh Metellus' Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

