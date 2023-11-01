Are you a huge fan of Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings? Prove it. Rep your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more below!

Justin Jefferson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
53 36 571 182 3 15.9

Jefferson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0
Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0
Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1
Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2
Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0

Justin Jefferson's Next Game

  • Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: NBC
  TV: NBC
  • Favorite: Broncos -2.5
  • Over/Under: 42.5 points

