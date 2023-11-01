Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hitting the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-113 loss against the Hawks, Towns tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article we will break down Towns' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-122)

Over 20.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-135)

Over 7.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-196)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the NBA last season, giving up 40.8 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, conceding 25.7 per contest.

The Nuggets conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last season, third in the league in that category.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 38 26 11 3 1 1 1 4/23/2023 36 17 11 2 0 1 1 4/21/2023 42 27 7 1 2 1 1 4/19/2023 34 10 12 2 2 1 0 4/16/2023 30 11 10 2 1 0 0

