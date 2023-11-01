Buy Tickets for Minnesota Golden Gophers Women's Basketball Games
Minnesota (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Purdue Boilermakers.
If you're looking to catch the Minnesota Golden Gophers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Minnesota games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Minnesota's next matchup information
- Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Williams Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Minnesota's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Minnesota players
Shop for Minnesota gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mara Braun
|9
|19.4
|4.3
|3.6
|2.0
|0.6
|41.7% (58-139)
|37.5% (30-80)
|Grace Grocholski
|9
|11.4
|5.3
|2.8
|1.3
|0.2
|40.7% (37-91)
|33.3% (22-66)
|Mallory Heyer
|9
|10.3
|8.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.2
|44.0% (33-75)
|41.0% (16-39)
|Sophie Hart
|9
|10.0
|5.6
|1.1
|0.7
|0.9
|59.7% (40-67)
|-
|Amaya Battle
|9
|9.9
|4.4
|5.6
|1.1
|0.1
|46.1% (35-76)
|33.3% (3-9)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.