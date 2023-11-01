Minnesota (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Upcoming Minnesota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Purdue H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Grambling H 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Lindenwood (MO) H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Iowa A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Maryland H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Michigan A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Nebraska H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Indiana A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Michigan State H 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Wisconsin A 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Illinois A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Penn State H 8:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Michigan State A 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Ohio State H 9:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Rutgers A 7:00 PM

Minnesota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Williams Arena

Top Minnesota players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mara Braun 9 19.4 4.3 3.6 2.0 0.6 41.7% (58-139) 37.5% (30-80)
Grace Grocholski 9 11.4 5.3 2.8 1.3 0.2 40.7% (37-91) 33.3% (22-66)
Mallory Heyer 9 10.3 8.2 0.9 0.9 0.2 44.0% (33-75) 41.0% (16-39)
Sophie Hart 9 10.0 5.6 1.1 0.7 0.9 59.7% (40-67) -
Amaya Battle 9 9.9 4.4 5.6 1.1 0.1 46.1% (35-76) 33.3% (3-9)

