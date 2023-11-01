Buy Tickets for Minnesota Wild NHL Games
On Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET, Joel Eriksson Ek (12 goals) and the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) continue their 2023-24 campaign by facing off versus the Edmonton Oilers on the road.
Upcoming Minnesota games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Oilers
|A
|9:00 PM
|
|Sun, Dec 10
|Kraken
|A
|9:00 PM
|
|Thu, Dec 14
|Flames
|H
|8:00 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 16
|Canucks
|H
|2:00 PM
|
|Mon, Dec 18
|Penguins
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Tue, Dec 19
|Bruins
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Thu, Dec 21
|Canadiens
|H
|8:00 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 23
|Bruins
|H
|7:00 PM
|
|Wed, Dec 27
|Red Wings
|H
|8:00 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 30
|Jets
|A
|3:00 PM
|
Minnesota's next matchup information
- Opponent: Edmonton Oilers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Rogers Place
- Broadcast: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Moneylines: Oilers -190, Wild +155
- Total: 6.5 goals
Top Minnesota players
- Mats Zuccarello: six goals and 21 assists
- Kirill Kaprizov: eight goals and 15 assists
- Eriksson Ek: 12 goals and seven assists
- Marc-Andre Fleury: 4-4-2 record, .885 save percentage, 32 goals conceded
