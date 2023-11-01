With a record of 5-4, the Saint Thomas Tommies' next game is at the Chicago State Cougars, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming St. Thomas games

St. Thomas' next matchup information

Opponent: Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Jones Convocation Center

Jones Convocation Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top St. Thomas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Parker Bjorklund 9 14.9 4.9 1.4 0.6 0.2 49.1% (55-112) 36.7% (11-30) Raheem Anthony 9 12.1 4.8 2.7 0.9 0.1 52.2% (36-69) 42.1% (8-19) Drake Dobbs 9 9.0 1.8 2.3 0.8 0.1 41.8% (28-67) 27.3% (9-33) Kendall Blue 9 8.6 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 45.8% (27-59) 39.4% (13-33) Carter Bjerke 9 5.3 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.1 48.5% (16-33) 46.2% (12-26)

