With a record of 5-4, the Saint Thomas Tommies' next game is at the Chicago State Cougars, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming St. Thomas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Chicago State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Marquette A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Crown (MN) H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Wisconsin-River Falls H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 North Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 UMKC H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Idaho A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Sacramento State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 South Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 South Dakota A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Dakota H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UMKC A 8:00 PM

St. Thomas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Chicago State Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jones Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top St. Thomas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Parker Bjorklund 9 14.9 4.9 1.4 0.6 0.2 49.1% (55-112) 36.7% (11-30)
Raheem Anthony 9 12.1 4.8 2.7 0.9 0.1 52.2% (36-69) 42.1% (8-19)
Drake Dobbs 9 9.0 1.8 2.3 0.8 0.1 41.8% (28-67) 27.3% (9-33)
Kendall Blue 9 8.6 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.3 45.8% (27-59) 39.4% (13-33)
Carter Bjerke 9 5.3 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.1 48.5% (16-33) 46.2% (12-26)

