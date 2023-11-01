The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) are welcoming in the Denver Nuggets (1-0) for a contest between Northwest Division foes at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Information

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last year. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. He made 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Jaden McDaniels posted 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He sank 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He drained 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic collected 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 3.9 boards.

Aaron Gordon posted 16.3 points, 3.0 assists and 6.6 boards.

Michael Porter Jr.'s stats last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in league).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put up 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 made treys per game.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Nuggets 115.8 Points Avg. 115.8 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49.0% Field Goal % 50.4% 36.5% Three Point % 37.9%

