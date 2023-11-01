The Denver Nuggets (4-0) are favored (-3.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSN and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 223.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota played 46 games last season that had more than 223.5 combined points scored.

The average total points scored in Timberwolves games last year (223.5) is 8.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Timberwolves compiled a 38-43-0 ATS record last season.

Minnesota won 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Timberwolves were 12-14 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota has a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) last season.

In terms of the over/under, Minnesota's games finished over 16 of 41 times at home (39%) and 21 of 41 away (51.2%) last year.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game were just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Minnesota went 26-18 versus the spread and 29-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Nuggets 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 26-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-12 29-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 38-4 115.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 26-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-13 30-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-8

