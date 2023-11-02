Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 2?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brandon Duhaime score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- Duhaime's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
