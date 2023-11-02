Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 2?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Kirill Kaprizov going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted six shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
