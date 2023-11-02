The Tennessee Titans (3-4) go on the road to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Steelers and Titans betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Thursday's matchup.

Steelers vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers 2.5 36.5 -145 +120

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's outings this year have an average point total of 41.2, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Steelers have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they lost.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponents to score more than 36.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average total for Tennessee games this season has been 41.1, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Titans are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Steelers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Steelers 16.1 31 21.0 13 41.2 4 7 Titans 18.9 24 20.0 10 41.1 4 7

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Steelers

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

Pittsburgh has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Steelers have a -34-point scoring differential on the season (-4.9 per game). The Titans also have been outscored by opponents this year (eight total points, 1.1 per game).

Titans

In its past three contests, Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three contests, the Titans have hit the over once.

The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-34 total points, -4.9 per game), as do the Titans (-8 total points, -1.1 per game).

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 39.9 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 21.5 23.0 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-2 2-0

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.1 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.1 22.3 22.0 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 3-1 0-2

