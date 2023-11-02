Wild vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 2
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild are seventh in the NHL in scoring (32 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Minnesota has conceded 37 total goals this season (4.1 per game), ranking 31st in the league.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey has scored the sixth-most goals in the league (33 total, 4.1 per game).
- Its goal differential (+4) makes the team 10th-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-125)
|Wild (+105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.