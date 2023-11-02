The New Jersey Devils will travel to face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, November 2, with the Wild having lost three consecutive games.

You can watch on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 as the Devils play the Wild.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Devils Wild 4-3 NJ

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 37 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 30th in the league.

With 32 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.9 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joel Eriksson Ek 9 5 5 10 1 2 49.5% Kirill Kaprizov 9 2 7 9 9 4 - Mats Zuccarello 9 2 7 9 4 3 28.6% Ryan Hartman 9 6 3 9 8 8 46.4% Patrick Maroon 9 1 6 7 3 1 66.7%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are giving up 29 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Devils' 33 total goals (4.1 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 28 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players