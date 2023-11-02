Wild vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) visit the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2), who have fallen in three straight, on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2.
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Devils (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been an underdog in three games this season, and did not win any of them.
- Minnesota has been at least a +100 moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 50.0% chance to win.
- Minnesota's games this season have had over 6.5 goals seven of nine times.
Wild vs Devils Additional Info
Wild vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|33 (6th)
|Goals
|32 (8th)
|29 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (30th)
|14 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (19th)
|8 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (24th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild's 32 total goals (3.6 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.
- The Wild's 37 total goals conceded (4.1 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Their -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
