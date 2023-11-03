Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Martin County, Minnesota this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Waseca High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.