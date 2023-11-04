Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten going into Week 10 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

college football

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 24-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: CBS

2. Michigan

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

8-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -110

-110 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 49-0 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: NBC

3. Penn State

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 33-24 vs Indiana

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: FOX

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-3

5-3 | 9-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 24-10 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

5. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 31-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: CBS

6. Iowa

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

6-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 12-10 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

7. Maryland

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 33-27 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Penn State

Penn State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: FOX

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

5-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 27-12 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

5-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 31-14 vs Purdue

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

10. Northwestern

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 33-27 vs Maryland

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

11. Illinois

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-5 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 25-21 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

12. Purdue

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-9

2-6 | 3-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 31-14 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: NBC

13. Indiana

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 33-24 vs Penn State

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

14. Michigan State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 27-12 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

