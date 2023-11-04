The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Middleton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Middleton has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

