The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

McDaniels, in his last game, had six points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 110-89 win over the Nuggets.

In this article we will dive into McDaniels' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Looking to bet on one or more of McDaniels's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last year, giving up 118 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.5 per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 25 14 4 4 2 1 0 1/16/2023 21 5 5 2 1 0 2 12/9/2022 32 11 3 2 1 0 1 10/21/2022 39 10 4 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.