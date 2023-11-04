The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Anderson posted nine points in a 110-89 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Anderson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last year, conceding 118 points per game.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 25 assists last year, the Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 34 13 11 10 1 1 1 12/9/2022 35 15 7 12 0 1 2 10/21/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

