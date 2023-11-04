Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Minnesota programs. Among those contests is the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-2)
