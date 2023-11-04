Minnesota vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Minnesota favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|42.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|42.5
|-128
|+106
Minnesota vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Minnesota has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Illinois has covered just once in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
