For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 19 goals in total (only 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

