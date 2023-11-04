As we roll into Week 10 of the college football campaign, there are six games involving teams from the MVFC on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!