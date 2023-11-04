Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Rangers on November 4, 2023
Player props are available for Kirill Kaprizov and Artemi Panarin, among others, when the Minnesota Wild host the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Kaprizov is Minnesota's leading contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and five assists to total 10 points (1.0 per game).
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Mats Zuccarello's 10 points this season have come via two goals and eight assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Panarin has scored five goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 11 assists (1.1 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 16 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 13.9%.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
