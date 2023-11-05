If you want the ultimate NFL fan experience today from the comfort of your home, tune in to NFL RedZone. You'll catch all of the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 9 games listed below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)
Total: 41
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-9.5)
Total: 41
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Packers (-3.5)
Total: 38
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-4)
Total: 37.5
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
Total: 44
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Texans (-2.5)
Total: 40
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Browns (-12.5)
Total: 38
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 44
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
Total: 37.5
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-3)
Total: 47

