On Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Falcons will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On offense, the Falcons rank 27th in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in points allowed (296.6 points allowed per contest). The Vikings are accumulating 353.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 322.8 total yards per game (11th-ranked).

Vikings vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3.5) Over (37.5) Falcons 21, Vikings 20

Vikings Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Vikings based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

Minnesota is 4-3-1 ATS this year.

The Vikings have covered the spread once this year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Games featuring Minnesota have hit the over just once this year.

The average total points scored in Vikings games this year (37.5) is 9.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

Atlanta has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, just two Atlanta games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 37.5, 3.4 points fewer than the average total in Falcons games thus far this season.

Vikings vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 17.3 20.1 21.5 19.3 13 21 Minnesota 21.9 20.3 20.8 23 23 17.5

