Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Vikings' most recent game ended in a 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

In their most recent game, the Falcons lost 28-23 to the Tennessee Titans.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Powell WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice K.J. Osborn WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Questionable Akayleb Evans CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Questionable Dean Lowry DL Groin Out Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Questionable Chris Reed OL Foot Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Desmond Ridder QB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Keith Smith FB Concussion Out Tae Davis LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Mike Hughes CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice David Onyemata DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Drake London WR Groin Out DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring Out

Vikings vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings rank 10th with 353.8 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 11th with 322.8 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

From an offensive angle, the Vikings are generating 21.9 points per contest (14th-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on defense (20.3 points given up per game).

The Vikings' pass offense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank second-best in the NFL with 280.5 passing yards per game. In terms of defense, they are giving up 221.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 15th.

Minnesota's running game has not been getting things done, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 73.3 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 101.6 rushing yards per contest (13th-ranked).

The Vikings have forced 10 turnovers this season and have turned it over 15 times, leading to a -5 turnover margin that is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)

Falcons (-3.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-200), Vikings (+165)

Falcons (-200), Vikings (+165) Total: 37.5 points

