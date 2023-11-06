New York (4-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 41 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Chargers go up against the Jets. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Chargers vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Chargers have had the lead three times and been knotted up four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Jets have led in one game and have been losing in six games.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.1 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Chargers have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

After seven games this year, the Jets have lost the fourth quarter three times and won four times.

Chargers vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In seven games this year, the Chargers have been winning after the first half four times and have trailed after the first half three times.

So far this year, the Jets have been winning after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in six games (3-3).

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Chargers have won the second half one time (0-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and been knotted up three times (2-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, with a 3-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in two games (1-1).

