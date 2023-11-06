Monday's contest at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) going head to head against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-63 win as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 76, Bethune-Cookman 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-13.5)

Minnesota (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Minnesota Performance Insights

On offense, Minnesota was the ninth-worst squad in the country (62.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 207th (71 points allowed per game).

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 33.2 rebounds conceded, the Golden Gophers were 283rd and 304th in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Minnesota was ranked 62nd in the nation in assists with 14.7 per game.

The Golden Gophers were 299th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%) last year.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.9% from downtown last year, Minnesota was 111th and 308th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Golden Gophers attempted 64.5% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.5% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.3% of the Golden Gophers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

