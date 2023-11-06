San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The CSU Fullerton Titans (0-0) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs against the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.
San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: San Diego, California
- Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Diego State
|-14.5
|132.5
San Diego State vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Aztecs were 19-17-0 last year.
- San Diego State won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter last year.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Aztecs have an implied win probability of 93.3%.
- CSU Fullerton went 20-9-0 ATS last year.
- The Titans played as an underdog of +800 or more once last season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that CSU Fullerton has an 11.1% chance of pulling out a win.
San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 132.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|20
|55.6%
|71.2
|140.4
|63.5
|128.6
|137.8
|CSU Fullerton
|17
|58.6%
|69.2
|140.4
|65.1
|128.6
|132.7
Additional San Diego State vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs put up were 6.1 more points than the Titans gave up (65.1).
- San Diego State had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 65.1 points.
- The Titans scored 5.7 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Aztecs gave up to opponents (63.5).
- CSU Fullerton put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.
San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|19-17-0
|2-3
|15-21-0
|CSU Fullerton
|20-9-0
|2-0
|15-14-0
San Diego State vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|San Diego State
|CSU Fullerton
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-2
|8-2
|Away Record
|7-8
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
