The California Golden Bears (0-0) hit the court against the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies shot 44.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 45.2% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

Last season, St. Thomas had a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tommies ranked 292nd.

The Tommies scored an average of 74.2 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.

When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, St. Thomas went 16-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, St. Thomas scored 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Tommies allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (76.6).

Beyond the arc, St. Thomas knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (36.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule