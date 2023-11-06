St. Thomas vs. Cal: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The California Golden Bears will open their 2023-24 season against the Saint Thomas Tommies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. St. Thomas matchup.
St. Thomas vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
St. Thomas vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-8.5)
|141.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Cal (-9.5)
|141.5
|-520
|+370
St. Thomas vs. Cal Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. Thomas compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Tommies were an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Cal compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 30 times last season.
