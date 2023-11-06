The California Golden Bears will open their 2023-24 season against the Saint Thomas Tommies on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. St. Thomas matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

St. Thomas vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Cal Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. Thomas compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread last year.

The Tommies were an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Cal compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

The Golden Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 30 times last season.

