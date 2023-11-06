Monday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) clashing at Knapp Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-56 victory for heavily favored Drake according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Tommies finished 13-17 in the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. Thomas vs. Drake Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 80, St. Thomas 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tommies averaged 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (181st in college basketball). They had a -30 scoring differential overall.

In Summit games, St. Thomas averaged 0.4 more points (63.7) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Tommies scored 0.2 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than on the road (63.7).

At home, St. Thomas allowed 59.9 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 67.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.