The California Golden Bears (0-0) take the court against the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal -8.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommies Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points in 14 of 27 games last season.

The Tommies had a 144.3-point average over/under in their outings last year, 2.8 more points than the point total for this game.

The Tommies had 16 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Last season, St. Thomas was the underdog 12 times and won one of those games.

Last season, the Tommies were at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Tommies.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 7 23.3% 58.3 132.5 70.1 140.3 128.7 St. Thomas 14 51.9% 74.2 132.5 70.2 140.3 144.7

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Tommies' 74.2 points per game last year were only 4.1 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

St. Thomas put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 16-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.1 points.

St. Thomas vs. Cal Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 11-19-0 0-0 14-16-0 St. Thomas 16-11-0 3-2 12-15-0

St. Thomas vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal St. Thomas 3-14 Home Record 12-2 0-12 Away Record 4-11 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

