For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Dakota Mermis a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

Mermis has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Mermis has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

