When the Minnesota Wild play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jacob Middleton light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Middleton has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

