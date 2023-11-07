Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those in action Tuesday when his Minnesota Wild play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Fancy a bet on Eriksson Ek in the Wild-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In five of 11 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 11 games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 11 games this year, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 11 Points 1 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

