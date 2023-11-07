Can we expect Kirill Kaprizov finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaprizov stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Kaprizov has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.