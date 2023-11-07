The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-135) Wild (+110) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog four times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in nine of 11 games this season.

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 27 (28th) Goals 39 (9th) 27 (4th) Goals Allowed 46 (30th) 4 (26th) Power Play Goals 6 (20th) 7 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild have scored the ninth-most goals (39 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.

The Wild have allowed 4.2 goals per game, 46 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -7.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.