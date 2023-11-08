The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) after winning four straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 102

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 7.5)

Timberwolves (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-14.2)

Timberwolves (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.4

The Timberwolves' .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pelicans' .571 mark (4-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 33.3% of the time this season (two out of six). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (three out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pelicans are 2-1, while the Timberwolves are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by allowing just 101.2 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (110 per contest).

Minnesota is allowing 42 boards per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 47 rebounds per game (fifth-best).

This year, the Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league in assists, dishing out 24.2 per game.

With 14 turnovers per game, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA. It forces 14.3 turnovers per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

This season, the Timberwolves are making 11 treys per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.7% (13th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

