Discover the Best Week 10 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
The contests in a Week 10 NFL lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Cleveland Browns playing the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Looking for NFL player prop bets for this week's games? This article includes NFL player props for every matchup, so take a look.
Panthers at Bears
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Adam Thielen Props: 67.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Colts at Patriots
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 12
- Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Mac Jones Props: 224.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
49ers at Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Travis Etienne Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
- Christian McCaffrey Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
Texans at Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Packers at Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Kenny Pickett Props: 203.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)
- Jordan Love Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Titans at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Baker Mayfield Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Derrick Henry Props: 70.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Browns at Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Lamar Jackson Props: 209.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Saints at Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Derek Carr Props: 244.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
Falcons at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Lions at Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Giants at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
- Saquon Barkley Props: 63.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
Commanders at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
- Sam Howell Props: 256.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)
Jets at Raiders
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 12
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Broncos at Bills
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
