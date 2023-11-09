Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Chippewa County, Minnesota today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at MACCRAY High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on November 9
- Location: Clara City, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.