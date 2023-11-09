Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hubbard County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hubbard County, Minnesota this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Hubbard County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Nevis High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mountain Iron, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
