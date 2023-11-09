Should you bet on Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Brodin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

