The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

Zuccarello has picked up six assists on the power play.

Zuccarello averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

