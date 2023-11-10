How to Watch Minnesota vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock.
Minnesota vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
Minnesota Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Gophers had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents made.
- Minnesota had a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Roadrunners ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Gophers finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Golden Gophers scored 13.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Roadrunners gave up (76.6).
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Minnesota put up 1.3 fewer points per game (62.2) than away from home (63.5).
- The Golden Gophers gave up 68.5 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.1).
- In terms of total threes made, Minnesota fared worse at home last year, averaging 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.7% clip in road games.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 80-60
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/16/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Williams Arena
