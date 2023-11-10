Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available in this article, with 11 games on the NHL calendar Thursday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -120 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 9 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) -120 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 11 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Rantanen's stats: 8 goals in 11 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Pastrnak's stats: 9 goals in 12 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Kraken

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

MacKinnon's stats: 5 goals in 11 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score

Wild vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Kaprizov's stats: 4 goals in 12 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +115 to score

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Point's stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Kucherov's stats: 10 goals in 13 games

Steven Stamkos (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Stamkos' stats: 4 goals in 11 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score

Canadiens vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

Caufield's stats: 4 goals in 12 games

